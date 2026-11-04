Nicolas Cage is a ‘little bit homeless’ after sinkhole opens up near his $10.5m Malibu mansion

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Nicolas Cage has revealed he is currently living out of hotels after a huge sinkhole caused extensive damage to his $10.5 million Malibu home.

The 62-year-old actor’s oceanfront property was struck by severe coastal erosion in September, when a vast hole swallowed his driveway and spread towards the front door of the four-storey mansion.

Speaking at LA Comic Con on 31 October, Cage offered a candid update on his living situation after being asked about his Halloween plans, admitting: “I’m currently a little bit homeless.”

“Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels, so I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters I would like to enjoy tonight.”

However, the Spider-Noir star added that he would take his four-year-old daughter, August, trick-or-treating in Santa Monica and watch Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic The Shining after putting her to bed.

Recent strong surf from the offshore Hurricane Marie led to a sinkhole at Nicolas Cage’s Malibu beachfront home (Getty)

As he adjusts to new living arrangements, Cage is still fighting to save his four-level oceanfront property, which he bought in 2024.

According to Page Six, the National Treasure alum rushed to file three permits with city officials to fight against the damage.

The sinkhole has since grown significantly, spreading from its original 30-square-foot area around the side of the property and towards the front door, swallowing a fence, ladders and portable toilets used by construction workers.

The Ghost Rider entertainer requested an emergency building permit with city officials and was granted permission to pack sandbags against the beach and exterior of his property for wave protection and to prevent further erosion.

Additional permits were approved for asphalt debris removal from the sinkhole in preparation for shoring installation and excavation to collect soil samples.

Cage said he was ‘currently a little bit homeless’ due to the damage at his Malibu home (Getty)

As well as the damage to Cage’s driveway after the land underneath was washed away, both a water and gas line were broken.

The damage meant the Southern California Gas Company had to shut off the gas supply to the area and an evacuation order was later issued by officials for the surrounding properties.

A social media update from the City of Malibu read: “City of Malibu Declares Existence of Local Emergency Following Sinkhole from Coastal Erosion at Sea Level Drive, and Issues Evacuation Order for Affected Properties

“Sept 8, 2026 - The Director of Emergency Services of the City of Malibu has declared the existence of a local emergency following a large sinkhole forming near 31630 Sea Level Drive.

“The proclamation was created in consultation with the LA County Fire Department and LA County Sheriff’s Department, citing public safety concerns as an expanding sinkhole restricts vital access for residents and emergency services. Authorities warn that these conditions are likely to worsen with forecasted high tides and rain caused by Hurricane Marie. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued until 11:00 PM on September 8, 2026.

“An evacuation order is in effect for all affected properties. Sheriff Deputies have notified residents in person, and a digital alert has been issued by the City through Everbridge.

:A temporary shelter is being established by the American Red Cross at Malibu High School for the affected properties (30215 Morning View Drive, Malibu, CA 90265).”

Authorities warned that conditions could worsen in the area because of high tides and rain associated with Hurricane Marie.