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What we know about Bangladesh’s labour protests as worker dies in attack
By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,3 days ago
- Toufiq Sheikh, a 21-year-old garment worker, died from severe injuries after being attacked while filming vandalism during wage protests in Gazipur, Bangladesh.
- Protesting workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage increase to 30,000 taka ($245) from 12,500 taka ($101) to cope with rising living costs.
- The demonstrations disrupted operations across major garment hubs, forcing over 50 factories to close and leading to police deploying tear gas and sound grenades.
- Bangladesh's newly formed wage board agreed to implement a revised pay structure from December, with workers set to receive updated salaries in January.
- The garment sector accounts for over 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings and employs four million people, but pays among the lowest wages globally.
IN FULL
Garment worker, 21, filming Bangladesh’s labour protests dies after assault