Falkland Islands tensions ‘causing perfect storm of greed’ in south Atlantic

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Growing tensions between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands has resulted in a fishing “free-for-all” in the south-west Atlantic, risking severely depleted fish populations, an expert has warned.

As the UK and Argentina face obstacles in working together to manage stocks of fish, other countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korean and Spain have dramatically increased their fishing in the contested waters between Argentina, the Falklands and Uruguay.

But the consequence could be catastrophic, as Chris Atkins, founder and owner at Central America Fishing, warned that this frenzied fishing activity “will surely end in tragedy if nothing changes”.

He explained that the distance of the waters from mainland is over 200 miles, which creates a “lawless zone where anything goes”.

“Without coordination from Argentina, Uruguay, or even the UK for their continued claim to the Falkland Islands, there is literally nothing stopping these fleets from fishing around the clock, all year round,” he told The Independent.

“It is a perfect storm of greed, a lack of management, and short-sightedness.”

Growing tensions between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands has resulted in a fishing “free-for-all” in the south-west Atlantic (PA Archive)

Mr Atkins added that the main focus of the commercial fleets is Argentine shortfin squid and hake, with the squid forming the majority of the diet for several large predators, such as penguins, sea lions, whales, and various sea birds.

The collapse of the bait species would then have a widespread effect up the food chain of local marine life that could “potentially snowball into a catastrophe”.

“As we have seen from conservation efforts here in Central America in the sport fishing industry, populations of both baitfish and gamefish must be given time to rest and reproduce so that a healthy population can be maintained,” Mr Atkins said.

“Once the population is steady and specific parameters are established as to when you can and cannot harvest a particular species, fishing can be enjoyed on a consistent basis for decades to come.

“Without government regulation or ethical industry standards, overfishing in the Southwest Atlantic will be a race to the bottom as the commercial boats focus on their profit today and not sustained income for decades to come.”

Without proper management, other countries have increased their fishing activity in the contested waters (AFP/Getty)

The heightened tensions between the UK and Argentina were exacerbated further this week when a British warship fired 120 live rounds off the coast of the Falkland Islands as part of a military exercise.

HMS Medway, a river-class patrol vessel deployed to guard the islands and permanently stationed in the south Atlantic, fired the ammunition during sea trials designed to certify the crew for front-line operations. The crew described the drills as routine training.

The animosity comes as Argentina intensifies its diplomatic offensive over the Falkland Islands – which it calls the Malvinas – more than four decades after the 1982 war in which Argentina lost.

Last month Argentina’s president Javier Milei claimed the islands were “under illegal foreign occupation” by the UK. He also threatened “to take matters into our own hands” as he spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Andy Burnham has said he will do “whatever it takes” to keep the Falkland Islands British, insisting the UK will “stand firm in the face of any threats” to the sovereignty of the islands and insisting the position will never change under his leadership.