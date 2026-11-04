undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Health
Everything we know about a potential new drug-free diabetes implant
By Suha Kidwai,3 days ago
- Bioengineers at ETH Zurich have developed a drug-free wireless electronic implant capable of removing excess glucose directly from the bloodstream to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.
- The device uses a low-voltage catalyst made of gold, platinum, and graphite to convert blood sugar into gluconate, which is then excreted in urine by the kidneys.
- In mouse trials published in the journal Science, the implant normalised blood sugar levels within 90 minutes and reduced body weight by up to 10 per cent over six weeks.
- Controlled wirelessly via a continuous glucose monitor and smartphone, the system automatically activates when blood sugar spikes and shuts off once safe levels are restored.
- Although larger animal trials in pigs and sheep are planned next, independent experts cautioned that potential risks regarding human kidney function and electrolyte balance must be addressed first.
IN FULL
Drug-free diabetes implant offers ‘promising’ future for patients, say scientists
9