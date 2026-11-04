Rivals star Katherine Parkinson describes 'profound' scene in upcoming episode

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Disney+ series Rivals returns on 11 November with three new episodes, followed by weekly releases for the final three episodes of the season.

Star Katherine Parkinson spoke about filming an intense non-sexual conversation with co-star Claire Rushbrook discussing their characters' painful marriages.

Parkinson described the emotional scene as a profound experience, noting that she and Rushbrook felt as though they had shared a full intimate moment.

The actor highlighted the importance of the scene in representing women's internal lives and delivering a message that women deserve better.

Co-star Bella Maclean revealed she inserted a no-nudity clause into her contract to protect the purity of her character, Taggie, and her own privacy.

IN FULL

Rivals star says filming scene with co-star was so intimate she feels as if they’ve ‘slept together’