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Rivals star Katherine Parkinson describes 'profound' scene in upcoming episode

By Louis Chilton,

3 days ago
  • Disney+ series Rivals returns on 11 November with three new episodes, followed by weekly releases for the final three episodes of the season.
  • Star Katherine Parkinson spoke about filming an intense non-sexual conversation with co-star Claire Rushbrook discussing their characters' painful marriages.
  • Parkinson described the emotional scene as a profound experience, noting that she and Rushbrook felt as though they had shared a full intimate moment.
  • The actor highlighted the importance of the scene in representing women's internal lives and delivering a message that women deserve better.
  • Co-star Bella Maclean revealed she inserted a no-nudity clause into her contract to protect the purity of her character, Taggie, and her own privacy.

IN FULL

Rivals star says filming scene with co-star was so intimate she feels as if they’ve ‘slept together’

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