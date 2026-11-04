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Rivals star Katherine Parkinson describes 'profound' scene in upcoming episode
By Louis Chilton,3 days ago
- Disney+ series Rivals returns on 11 November with three new episodes, followed by weekly releases for the final three episodes of the season.
- Star Katherine Parkinson spoke about filming an intense non-sexual conversation with co-star Claire Rushbrook discussing their characters' painful marriages.
- Parkinson described the emotional scene as a profound experience, noting that she and Rushbrook felt as though they had shared a full intimate moment.
- The actor highlighted the importance of the scene in representing women's internal lives and delivering a message that women deserve better.
- Co-star Bella Maclean revealed she inserted a no-nudity clause into her contract to protect the purity of her character, Taggie, and her own privacy.
IN FULL
Rivals star says filming scene with co-star was so intimate she feels as if they’ve ‘slept together’