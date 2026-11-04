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Dogs
Restored pet passports set to cut Brits' travel costs to EU countries
By Natalie Wilson,3 days ago
- British pet owners could soon take dogs, cats and ferrets to the EU using pet passports under a new UK-EU agreement.
- The draft 200-page agreement restores pet passports for British travellers for the first time since Brexit, replacing per-trip Animal Health Certificates.
- Returning to pet passports will make travelling to Europe easier and significantly cheaper for UK pet owners, who currently pay around £200 per journey.
- The proposed sanitary and phytosanitary deal will be presented to EU ambassadors in Brussels and is expected to be ratified at the EU-UK summit on 20 November.
- The agreement follows the closing of a loophole that previously allowed some British residents to obtain EU pet passports from European vets.
IN FULL
Pet passports are set to return – this is what travellers to the EU need to know
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