Prince William makes surprise visit to firefighters who 'saved lives' this summer

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Prince William made an unannounced visit to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews in Treherbert to personally thank them for combating summer wildfires.

The Prince of Wales described the threat of future UK wildfires as a terrifying prospect and admitted feeling genuinely worried about their scale for the first time this summer.

He commended firefighters for saving lives, homes and land, while calling for better availability of aerial firefighting assets across the country.

Wales accounts for approximately 60 per cent of all UK wildfires, having faced four major incidents and over 50 fire zones during the summer.

The visit took place on the same day the prince visited Aberfan alongside the King and Queen to mark the 60th anniversary of the disaster.

IN FULL

Prince William praises Welsh firefighters as he warns of ‘terrifying’ wildfires