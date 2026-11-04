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Archaeology
Welsh scientists crack 400-year-old shipwreck padlock combination
By Suha Kidwai,3 days ago
- Researchers from Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales and Cardiff University have successfully cracked the code of a 400-year-old brass padlock recovered from a 1583 shipwreck off the coast of South Wales.
- Using micro-computed tomography (CT) scanning technology usually reserved for biological tissue, engineers created 3D images of the lock's internal mechanism to reveal the historic four-letter combination: ANCE.
- The intricate padlock was recovered from the wreckage of the Ann Francis, a trading ship that ran aground near Port Talbot during a storm in December 1583 while returning from Spain.
- Experts believe the lock secured a captain's chest containing Spanish silver coins, valuable textiles, or sensitive maritime correspondence, making it a uniquely preserved find linked directly to a dated wreck.
- Discovered by metal detectorist Peter Hughes as part of a treasure hoard recovered between 1996 and 2017, the padlock is now on public display at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea.
IN FULL
Scientists crack code to 400-year-old padlock from shipwreck
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