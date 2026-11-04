Cher issues four-word response to Michael Douglas questioning her Oscar win

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During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, actor Michael Douglas sparked debate by claiming his Fatal Attraction co-star Glenn Close was snubbed for the Best Actress Oscar in 1988, questioning Cher's victory for Moonstruck.

Host Graham Norton quipped that Cher secured the award simply by putting grey in her hair, with Douglas adding that Close delivered one of the greatest screen performances of all time.

A representative for Cher issued a brief and lighthearted response to the viral controversy, telling Entertainment Weekly that “Cher adores Michael Douglas”.

Douglas's remarks drew a divided reaction from film fans online, with many passionately defending Cher's performance in Moonstruck while others felt Close was unfairly overlooked.

The viral exchange coincided with Douglas promoting his new memoir One Helluva Ride, while Cher prepares for the release of the second part of her own autobiography in April 2027.

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Cher responds with blunt statement to Michael Douglas’ Oscars diss