Karoline Leavitt makes surprising Trump admission after disastrous midterms for Republicans

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Karoline Leavitt conceded that rising gas prices impacted the Republican Party's position in the midterm elections as Democrats secured dramatic victories in the "Blue Tsunami."

The US president had promised low gas prices during his last presidential campaign, insisting costs would come down to $2 a gallon.

However, fuel costs have skyrocketed since Trump joined forces with Israel to attack Iran in February, leading to a collapse in the US president’s approval ratings in the weeks leading up to the vote.

Speaking to Fox News, the former White House press secretary said: "Nearly every incumbent president party loses the midterm elections... But I do believe undeniably that the history and the environment was worsened by the prices at the pump.”