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Recording engineer behind iconic Beatles' album Abbey Road dies aged 80

By Greg Evans,

2 days ago
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Phil McDonald, late producer of The Beatles Supplied
  • Phil McDonald, the renowned record producer and recording engineer who worked on iconic Beatles albums, has died at the age of 80.
  • Abbey Road Studios announced his passing, paying tribute to a highly skilled, deeply trusted, and much-loved engineer.
  • He began working at the studio in 1964 as an 18-year-old before progressing to work on legendary records including Revolver and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
  • McDonald shared a Grammy Award in 1970 for Best Engineered Recording, Non-Classical for his central role on The Beatles' album Abbey Road.
  • Following the group's break-up, he engineered solo projects for all four Beatles members as well as works for Eric Clapton, Deep Purple, and Roy Orbison.

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Phil McDonald death: Beatles engineer behind Abbey Road album dies aged 80

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