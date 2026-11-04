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Recording engineer behind iconic Beatles' album Abbey Road dies aged 80
By Greg Evans,2 days ago
- Phil McDonald, the renowned record producer and recording engineer who worked on iconic Beatles albums, has died at the age of 80.
- Abbey Road Studios announced his passing, paying tribute to a highly skilled, deeply trusted, and much-loved engineer.
- He began working at the studio in 1964 as an 18-year-old before progressing to work on legendary records including Revolver and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
- McDonald shared a Grammy Award in 1970 for Best Engineered Recording, Non-Classical for his central role on The Beatles' album Abbey Road.
- Following the group's break-up, he engineered solo projects for all four Beatles members as well as works for Eric Clapton, Deep Purple, and Roy Orbison.
IN FULL
Phil McDonald death: Beatles engineer behind Abbey Road album dies aged 80