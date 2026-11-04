Glow Green solar review: Costs, customer service and our verdict

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Glow Green is one of the UK's longer-established solar installation companies, offering competitively priced systems, a choice of high-performance solar panels and nationwide coverage. It's also our best overall pick in The Independent's guide to the best solar panel installers.

Founded in 2011, the company installs solar panels, home batteries and other energy-saving technology across the UK. Its main selling points are its pricing, product choice and extensive experience, while a strong Trustpilot rating suggests most of its customers are satisfied with the service.

Below, we've examined Glow Green's costs, equipment, warranties and recent customer feedback to help you decide whether it deserves a place on your shortlist.

Glow Green solar at a glance

Glow Green Founded 2011 Coverage Great Britain Solar panel brands DMEGC, Perlight Typical installation cost £4,000–£8,000 Workmanship guarantee Five years, insurance-backed Battery brands Tesla, Duracell Energy, Fox ESS and others Accreditations MCS, NICEIC, HIES Trustpilot rating 4.6/5 from more than 1,350 reviews Best for Competitive pricing and a good choice of solar equipment

How much does Glow Green solar cost?

Glow Green is among the more competitively priced installers in our comparison of the UK's best solar panel fitters. The company says a typical installation costs between £4,000 and £8,000, depending on the size of your property, the equipment you choose and whether you include battery storage.

To give an idea of what you might pay, Glow Green publishes the following example prices for a three-bedroom semi-detached home:

System Indicative cost Eight DMEGC panels £4,990 Eight DMEGC panels with battery £6,810 Eight Perlight panels £5,370 Eight Perlight panels with battery £7,420

Source: Glow Green's published prices, September 2026. Prices are illustrative and subject to change.

These figures suggest that adding battery storage could increase your initial investment by around £1,800 to £2,100 for the example systems; however, the additional cost will depend on the battery model and capacity.

Glow Green also promotes fixed-price quotations, which might appeal to homeowners who are concerned about unexpected installation costs. However, you should establish exactly what your quote includes and whether any additional work identified before the installation could change the final price.

As with any installer, it's worth obtaining at least three quotations. You should also compare the size and expected electricity generation of each system, as well as the quality of the panels, batteries and warranties, rather than focusing on the headline price alone.

Which solar panels does Glow Green install?

One of Glow Green's strengths is its choice of solar panels, which includes models from DMEGC and Perlight – both established brands in the market.

DMEGC Infinity panels are particularly worth considering, as DMEGC topped our comparison of the best solar panels, offering a good balance between efficiency, power output, warranty protection and long-term performance. In fact, these panels are designed to retain more than 87 per cent of their original output after 30 years.

DMEGC is also recognised as a tier-one manufacturer, a classification relating primarily to the manufacturer's financial standing and ability to supply large projects, rather than an independent guarantee of panel quality. This might seem like a small detail, but when you’re investing in a product that should last for three decades or more, you want the peace of mind in knowing that the manufacturer will likely still be trading and providing support.

If you have limited roof space, the Perlight panels are a good option (Howard Mustoe)

Perlight panels are another option, particularly for homeowners with limited roof space. Glow Green offers high-output Perlight panels that can generate more electricity per panel than lower-wattage alternatives, provided your roof layout and other conditions are suitable.

Perlight panels also come with warranties of up to 30 years, although buyers should check the specific model's product and performance warranty terms.

Lloyd Greenfield, Glow Green's founder and CEO, told The Independent: “I think the most important factor to consider is clearly the warranty, because there's a big difference between panels. The Perlights we fit have 30 years, [while] some of the manufacturers drop all the way down to 15.”

He added that buyers should also consider “the reputation of the manufacturer, how longstanding that business is”, alongside panel efficiency and cell technology.

He also warned that choosing cheaper, lower-output panels isn't always the best long-term investment. Where roof space is limited, spending more on higher-wattage panels could deliver greater electricity generation over the system's lifetime.

Ultimately, the best choice will depend on your roof space, electricity consumption and, of course, your budget. It's worth asking Glow Green to provide a generation estimate for each panel option so you can compare the likely long-term value.

Does Glow Green install solar batteries?

Yes. Glow Green offers home battery storage alongside solar panels, with options from manufacturers including Tesla, Duracell Energy and Fox ESS.

Adding a battery allows you to store some of the electricity your panels generate during the day and use it later, rather than exporting it all to the grid. This can be particularly useful for homes that consume more electricity in the evening.

Depending on the battery and your electricity tariff, you may also be able to charge it using cheaper overnight electricity.

Battery storage is becoming an increasingly popular addition to rooftop solar installations. “Over 95 per cent of our solar customers take a battery with an installation,” Greenfield said. “Surprisingly, a year later, we find 10 per cent of the customers actually come back and want a second battery.”

However, a battery won't necessarily provide the best financial return for every household. Its value depends on your electricity consumption, solar generation, tariff and the additional installation cost.

Glow Green also installs heat pumps, EV chargers, boilers and air conditioning systems, making it an option for homeowners planning multiple energy upgrades.

What do Glow Green customers say?

Glow Green has a strong customer reputation, with a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of five from more than 1,350 reviews as of November 2026. Around 82 per cent of reviewers award the company five stars.

What customers like about Glow Green

Glow Green offers a remote quotation process, allowing homeowners to obtain an initial estimate without an in-person visit.

Installation quality is a recurring strength in customer reviews. Customers frequently praise the professionalism of fitting teams, the care taken around their properties and the speed of installation. Several also highlight competitive pricing, helpful sales staff and clear explanations of how their systems work.

The Independent has previously observed a Glow Green installation first-hand, with the work completed to a high standard.

What are the most common complaints about Glow Green?

However, not every customer has a smooth experience. Some reviewers – a minority – report postponed installation dates, scaffolding delays and difficulties contacting the right department when problems arise.

Others describe delays in receiving post-installation paperwork, including the MCS certificates needed to apply for payments for exporting surplus electricity.

Overall, though, customer feedback broadly suggests Glow Green's installation teams are a particular strength.

You can read the latest feedback on Glow Green Solar's Trustpilot page.

Is Glow Green a reputable solar installer?

Glow Green has operated since 2011, giving it a longer track record than many newer solar installers. It is MCS certified, NICEIC registered and a member of the Home Insulation & Energy Systems Contractors Scheme (HIES), which provides additional consumer protections.

The company offers a five-year insurance-backed workmanship guarantee covering installation-related defects, although this is shorter than the 10-year cover provided by some competitors. Separate manufacturer warranties apply to its solar panels and batteries, with some Perlight panels offering protection for up to 30 years.

Glow Green also uses the Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS) for its standard performance calculations, helping to ensure that projected electricity generation and savings are based on realistic assumptions.

Taken together, these credentials provide reassurance, although homeowners should check the specific warranty terms and aftercare arrangements before signing a contract.

Does Glow Green offer solar panel finance?

Yes. Glow Green is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a credit broker and works with a panel of lenders to offer finance for solar panels, batteries and other home-energy installations.

This means you may be able to spread the cost of your system rather than paying everything upfront. However, financing can increase the overall cost of solar installation, depending on the interest rate and repayment term.

The government has also introduced the Warm Homes Loan Scheme to help improve access to finance for energy-saving home improvements.

If you're considering borrowing, ask Glow Green which finance products are currently available, the representative APR, total amount repayable and whether you qualify for any government-supported terms.

It's also worth comparing the total financing cost against the electricity savings you realistically expect from your system.

Glow Green solar: Pros and cons

Pros

Competitive pricing compared with many national installers

Choice of DMEGC and high-output Perlight solar panels

Established business operating since 2011

MCS, NICEIC and HIES credentials

Strong overall customer reviews, particularly for installation quality

Wide range of solar batteries and other home-energy products

Cons

Five-year workmanship guarantee is shorter than some competitors' cover

Some customers report installation delays and communication problems

Glow Green solar review: Our verdict

Glow Green remains a strong choice for homeowners seeking competitively priced solar panels from an established national installer. Its range of DMEGC and Perlight panels, industry credentials and generally positive customer feedback make it worth considering.

Installation quality attracts particularly strong reviews, although its five-year workmanship guarantee is also shorter than some competitors offer.

Overall, we'd recommend including Glow Green on your shortlist, particularly if price and product choice are priorities. However, compare its quote, warranties and aftercare arrangements against those of other installers before committing.