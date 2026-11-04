Zelensky awards Melania Trump one of Ukraine's highest honours

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded U.S. First Lady Melania Trump a state honour.

The presidential decree, dated November 2, cited her "significant personal contribution" to humanitarian support for Ukraine and her work to help Ukrainian children, including those deported or forcibly moved from Russian-occupied territory.

The Order of Princess Olga, 1st class honours women who have made exceptional contributions in spheres including science, education, culture and charitable work.

Ukrainian officials said Melania Trump played a pivotal role in securing a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, which began on Tuesday and concluded on Sunday.

It marked the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Previous attempts to pause the fighting have either failed to take hold or quickly unravelled.

Residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky during a humanitarian mission (AFP/Getty)

Nearly 800 people were evacuated during the ceasefire, Melania Trump said.

The plight of the city in Ukraine's Kherson region caught the attention of the US first lady, and the White House said she brokered the humanitarian mission.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a frontline war city on the brink of disaster,” she said at the time of the deal.

“Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water.”

Pope Leo XIV also spoke this month with Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, urging them to allow humanitarian aid into Oleshky and the safe evacuation of civilians, the Vatican said.

Zelensky previously said he was grateful to Melania Trump for her role in halting the fighting in and around Oleshky.

“We are grateful that they are organising this possibility to evacuate people,” he said.

Russia’s ombudsperson Yana Lantratova said: “Her personal involvement is of great importance to the entire process.”

Both sides are eager to win US President Donald Trump’s approval as he pushes for an elusive peace settlement.

On Thursday, Melania Trump will ​host ​representatives of Russia ⁠and ​Ukraine at ​the White House in an “extraordinary moment in American history”.

“This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American first lady,” the White House said.