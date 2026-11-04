Your legal rights when neighbours set off fireworks past curfew on Bonfire Night

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As households prepare for Bonfire Night on 5 November, strict UK laws regulate the sale and setting off of fireworks.

Fireworks are prohibited between 11pm and 7am, though the curfew is extended to midnight on Bonfire Night and 1am the next day for New Year's Eve, Diwali, and Chinese New Year.

Members of the public are only allowed to use fireworks – including sparklers – on private property, such as their back garden.

If your neighbour breaks firework regulations they risk on-the-spot fines of £90, unlimited penalties, and up to six months' imprisonment.

You can report breaches to your local police through an online report or by calling 101. Calling 999 is reserved for situations where there is an immediate danger to life or a crime in progress – such as fireworks being deliberately thrown at people, vehicles or properties.

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From curfews to £90 fines: Your legal rights explained ahead of Bonfire Night