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Why MSC Caribbean was forced to cancel a cruise over incident in Miami

By Natalie Wilson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPJQG_1GkcGF2V00
The MSC Poesia cruise ship MSC Cruises
  • MSC Cruises has cancelled an 11-night Caribbean voyage aboard the MSC Poesia after the vessel was detained by the US Coast Guard in Miami.
  • The ship was prevented from departing on Sunday 1 November following the discovery of system deficiencies during a pre-departure inspection.
  • The itinerary, which included stops in Jamaica, Colombia, and Costa Rica, was officially cancelled on Tuesday following a two-day delay at port.
  • MSC Cruises apologised for the disruption and confirmed that all affected passengers will receive a full refund alongside travel assistance to return home.
  • The vessel will remain detained at the Port of Miami until the regulatory issues are resolved and cleared by the authorities.

IN FULL

MSC Caribbean cruise cancelled after ship detained in Miami

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