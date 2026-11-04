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Why MSC Caribbean was forced to cancel a cruise over incident in Miami
By Natalie Wilson,3 days ago
- MSC Cruises has cancelled an 11-night Caribbean voyage aboard the MSC Poesia after the vessel was detained by the US Coast Guard in Miami.
- The ship was prevented from departing on Sunday 1 November following the discovery of system deficiencies during a pre-departure inspection.
- The itinerary, which included stops in Jamaica, Colombia, and Costa Rica, was officially cancelled on Tuesday following a two-day delay at port.
- MSC Cruises apologised for the disruption and confirmed that all affected passengers will receive a full refund alongside travel assistance to return home.
- The vessel will remain detained at the Port of Miami until the regulatory issues are resolved and cleared by the authorities.
IN FULL
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