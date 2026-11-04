Anton Du Beke says violent incident with father left him 'embarrassed'

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Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has revealed in his upcoming autobiography, Steps in Time, that his father stabbed him in the leg and stomach on Boxing Day when he was in his mid-twenties.

Following the attack at his family home in Kent, Du Beke spent four days in hospital and claimed he had torn a hamstring out of “embarrassment”, whilst his father was arrested and taken away by police.

The 60-year-old television star stated that the violent incident led to his parents' divorce and that he never laid eyes on his father again prior to his death in 2001.

Du Beke emphasised that he does not seek sympathy and refuses to let the event define him, clarifying that his decision not to drink alcohol stems from personal preference rather than his father's alcoholism.

Reflecting on the trauma, Du Beke explained that he prefers to move forward and focus on his family life, noting a shared perspective with fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood, who also experienced an abusive father.

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Anton Du Beke ‘embarrassed’ after being stabbed by his father