Christina Applegate reveals possible new diagnoses after MS debacle

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Christina Applegate has shared a health update after recently revealing she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 54-year-old is currently undergoing testing for alternative conditions that mimic MS symptoms, including lupus, Lyme disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Applegate stated that she remains in severe pain and that her illness remains a mystery, leaving her feeling like she is back at square one.

Speaking on her MeSsy podcast, she admitted to struggling with her identity following the misdiagnosis and appealed to listeners for advice.

Applegate previously retired from acting in 2022 following her initial 2021 diagnosis and the conclusion of her Netflix series Dead to Me.

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Christina Applegate shares health update after MS misdiagnosis