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British judge elected to top UN court in 'diplomatic win' for UK
By Summer Woolley,3 days ago
- Professor Dapo Akande has been elected to the International Court of Justice, becoming the first UK judge on the UN panel in almost a decade.
- The British-Nigerian legal scholar and Oxford professor brings three decades of international law experience to his new nine-year tenure.
- The successful election campaign was backed by Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham describing the win as a signal that the UK is back on the world stage.
- Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband praised Professor Akande's legal expertise, calling the result a victory for Britain's commitment to the rule of law.
- The appointment may face criticism from political opponents as Professor Akande previously advised Mauritius in its Chagos Islands sovereignty dispute against the UK.
IN FULL
UK judge elected to the International Court of Justice for first time in a decade
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