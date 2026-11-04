Where is hot in November? The best holiday destinations for late autumn sun

Book a beach break to escape the cold this November Getty Images

With autumn here and the kids long back at school, summer holidays in hotspots such as Italy, Croatia and France have faded into distant memory.

November brings wet, dark and dreary weather to the UK with the bang of Bonfire Night.

The upside? Great holiday deals, including cheap accommodation and discounted flights, depending on where you’re heading.

With the respite of the still mild shoulder season months of September and October firmly over, having some vitamin D to look forward to can be crucial in the build-up to Christmas.

From European islands to Asian coastal cities, certain destinations see average temperature highs of 32C in November as summer starts in the southern hemisphere.

Here are the best sun-trapped vacay destinations to explore before the December festivities begin.

Read more: The best holidays to book for November, from Thailand’s dry season to French snowscapes

Best November holiday destinations for sun

1. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is the capital and largest city of Thailand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 32C

32C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

November marks the end of the monsoon season in Bangkok, with temperatures plateauing at around 33C. Sunshine hours in Thailand’s capital and largest metropolis stay high in November, and warm, dry conditions prevail for balmy evenings spent at Bangkok’s lively, social night markets.

The character of buzzing Thai cities is best exemplified by the vibrant nightlife and well-populated stalls here, and Bangkok’s mix of markets, temples and sky bars sits alongside a range of boutique, luxury and budget hotels to suit a diverse cast of visitors.

Read more: Thailand laws you need to know before visiting

2. Barbados, Caribbean

November in Barbados offers eight daily hours of sunshine (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 30C

30C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Just north of the equator, November in Barbados offers eight daily hours of sunshine, peak temperatures of over 30C and the end of monsoon and hurricane season in the Atlantic. High rainfall in sporadic showers is still likely, but the tropical climate is incredibly inviting regardless of the short downpours – refreshing breaks from average humidity levels of 82 per cent.

With beach resorts to suit all budgets, from colonial Bridgetown to Oistins fishing village and its fried fish Fridays, this beautiful Caribbean hotspot encourages you to embrace the heat and try hiking, snorkelling and tantalising local cuisines.

Read more: The best hotels in Barbados, reviewed

3. Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane is the capital city of Queensland (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

The capital of Australia’s Queensland region, Brisbane, has a subtropical climate that is hot and humid, with high levels of rainfall in the summer. Come November, drier, warm days of the late Australian spring present ideal opportunities for exploring the city's parks and animal sanctuaries while enjoying nine daily hours of sunshine and comfortable temperature highs of 27C.

On the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef, Brisbane also offers the chance to indulge in renowned Australian breakfasts and Brisbane’s craft beer scene.

Read more: How do you build a plane for a 22-hour journey?

4. Cape Verde, Africa

Cape Verde is a six-hour flight from the UK (Getty Images)

Average temperature in November: 28C

28C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Cape Verde, a cluster of 10 volcanic islands off the West African coast, sees year-round hot temperatures for tourists looking to sun themselves at seaside resorts. The tropical isles’ proximity to the equator means balmy weather conditions, a dry climate and gentle breezes grace the volcanic shores in every season, with average temperature highs of 28C in November.

Holidaymakers taking an autumn escape to Cape Verde, a six-hour flight from the UK, can expect off-grid hotels as well as all-inclusive hotels, white sands and a fusion of African and Brazilian cultures in both the cuisine and local languages – breathtaking views in Sal, Boa Vista and Santiago Island are also well worth the hike.

Read more: Best hotels in Cape Verde, from eco-lodges up in the mountains to beachfront boutiques

5. Dominican Republic, Caribbean

Tourists will find the driest November days in the south of the island (Getty Images)

Average temperature in November: 30C

30C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

The average temperature in the Dominican Republic in November is over 30C as the wet season starts to dwindle on the mountainous Caribbean island. Autumn does still see a fair amount of rain, but there are sunny days too; conditions range from coast to coast, and tourists will find the driest November days in the south of the island.

Outdoor enthusiasts and thrillseekers will thrive on a holiday to the Dominican Republic. Think huge surf waves, self-drive dune buggies and wild nightlife.

Read more: Hiking in Kyrgyzstan’s mountains is a TikTok trend without wifi

6. Goa, India

Goa is a small state on the southwestern coast of India (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 32C

32C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

Uninterrupted sunshine, dry beach days and leafy rainforests bless Goa in the wake of the monsoon season, making it the perfect holiday destination for some pre-winter sun. The west coast Indian state, sitting between the Tropic of Cancer and the equator, sees average daily temperatures of a scorching 32C in November, and Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, also takes place in the autumn month.

In the cultural meeting of Indian and Portuguese influences, a hive of vibrant markets and old-world Unesco-listed churches and convents in Velha Goa city also offer tourists fascinating glimpses of history in this paradise by the Arabian Sea.

Read more: I live in India and these are the crowd-free alternative beach spots to Goa

7. Jamaica, Caribbean

Jamaica’s striking landscapes come alive in November (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 29C

29C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

In the West Indies, Jamaica’s hot temperatures offset dramatic mountain landscapes, clear seas and golden sands all year round. The dry season from the end of November to May sees peak sunshine hours and limited rainy days as Jamaica becomes less vulnerable to tropical storms outside of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The island peaks as a tourism hub from mid-December, so November is a great time to holiday in the heat with fewer crowds. Drink in the laidback vibe, vibrant culture, reggae music and, of course, Jamaican rum in a dynamic environment full of jungle adventures, authentic flavours and local soul.

Read more: I travelled to Kingston to discover my Jamaican roots

8. Orlando, Florida, US

Orlando is home to famous theme parks, including Magic Kingdom (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

The host city of the wonders of Walt Disney World, Orlando, otherwise known as the “theme park capital of the world”, has average temperature highs of 26C in November (more comfortable for thrillseekers in ride queues than the sweltering mid-30s of early August). Chances of rain are low, and humidity levels start to drop from November, so it’s enticing to travel off-peak to the “happiest place on earth”.

Aside from its proximity to rollercoasters, Orlando is a bright, modern city full of fine dining, evening entertainment and thriving suburbs with a chilled-out charm, not to mention that some of Florida’s best beaches are just an hour away.

Read more:I found two contrasting Florida cities that are great for families

9. Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

The Canary Islands bring the heat to Europe in November (Getty Images)

Average temperature in November: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 6

Europe and a short-haul flight have finally made their way onto our November holiday recommendations. Year-round sunshine cements the Spanish Canary Islands as a tourist favourite for every season, and on the largest island, Tenerife, autumn temperatures remain in the mild low to mid-20s, average wind speeds decline, and there are still six hours of daily sunshine to enjoy.

Post-summer rainfall levels do pick up, but savings on flights and accommodation may make an out-of-season holiday well worth your while. Long stretches of black and white sand line Tenerife’s clear seas under the rugged backdrop of dormant volcano Mount Teide – it’s no surprise that all-inclusive offerings from the island’s sprawling seafront resorts are such a hit with the Brits.

Read more: The best hotels in Tenerife, reviewed by an expert

10. Marrakech, Morocco

With fewer crowds and mild temperatures, November is an opportune time to visit the sites of Marrakech (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in November: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

From buzzy medinas to dusty dunes, Morocco is a diverse country, meaning that whatever the season, there’s something special on offer. While summer can be sweltering and winter freezing, November offers mild, comfortable temperatures, so it’s easier to explore.

Plus, with fewer tourists, flights come cheaper. Make the most of the moderate weather and quieter crowds by heading to Marrakech – a vibrant and historic city. After unravelling the maze-like medina, don’t miss spots like the atmospheric Djemaa El Fna square, extravagant Bahia Palace and bright Majorelle Gardens. With temperatures on your side, book a tour to the Sahara Desert from the city to embrace incredible sunsets over orange mountains and the chance to camp under desert stars.

Read more: The Morocco trip that helped me take my first step into solo travel