Strictly's Anton Du Beke gives his verdict on show's ratings slump

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Anton Du Beke has dismissed concerns over declining viewing figures for Strictly Come Dancing, insisting he is not worried as he has "seen it all before".

Addressing the ratings drop, Du Beke explained that overall television viewing habits have changed, highlighting that Strictly still commands a 58 per cent audience share on Saturday nights.

Viewing figures for the series dropped to an average of 4.8 million for the first live show, down from 6.2 million for the equivalent show the previous year.

The current series introduced a new presenting line-up of Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe following the departures of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Du Beke defended the new hosts, stating that the presenter changes have not altered the essence of the show because the main focus remains the dancing.

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Strictly judge responds to staggering dip in viewing figures