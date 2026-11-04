Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans speaks out about wild new documentary You Can See Everything

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Billy Evans, the partner of convicted Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, has hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X to address his portrayal in the documentary You Can See Everything.

Evans denied claims that he controls Holmes, explaining that his power of attorney was merely a legal mechanism to act on her behalf while she serves her 11-year prison sentence.

He dismissed accusations of cocaine use during filming, attributing his appearance in the documentary to Texas allergies and illnesses caught while solo parenting two toddlers.

The documentary, created by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows Holmes and her family during the month leading up to her incarceration in May 2023.

You Can See Everything broke box office records, earning $15 million in its North American opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing non-musical documentary since 2004.

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Billy Evans addresses biggest misconception in You Can See Everything about his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes