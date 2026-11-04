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Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans speaks out about wild new documentary You Can See Everything
By Ellie Muir,3 days ago
- Billy Evans, the partner of convicted Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, has hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X to address his portrayal in the documentary You Can See Everything.
- Evans denied claims that he controls Holmes, explaining that his power of attorney was merely a legal mechanism to act on her behalf while she serves her 11-year prison sentence.
- He dismissed accusations of cocaine use during filming, attributing his appearance in the documentary to Texas allergies and illnesses caught while solo parenting two toddlers.
- The documentary, created by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows Holmes and her family during the month leading up to her incarceration in May 2023.
- You Can See Everything broke box office records, earning $15 million in its North American opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing non-musical documentary since 2004.
IN FULL
Billy Evans addresses biggest misconception in You Can See Everything about his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes