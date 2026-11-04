From curfews to £90 fines: Your legal rights explained ahead of Bonfire Night

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Britain’s sky will turn into a spectacle of colour as households across the country prepare to celebrate Bonfire Night with impressive firework displays.

The annual tradition, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, marks the day that barrels of gunpowder were discovered beneath the Palace of Westminster as part of a plot to blow up Parliament in 1605.

Bonfire Night, which falls on 5 November, has garnered criticism in the past due to growing concerns over animal welfare and public safety caused by fireworks.

However, there are strict laws in the UK which everyone must follow – or risk hefty fines and even imprisonment.

What time can I set off fireworks?

It is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am – but there are exceptions to this rule.

On Bonfire Night, fireworks can legally be used up until midnight. On New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, they can be set off until 1am the following day.

Many local authorities suggest letting your neighbours know if you’re using fireworks to celebrate an event so they can expect noise. However, this is not a legal obligation.

Can I call the police if fireworks are going off late?

If somebody near you is setting off fireworks past the curfew, you can report it to your local police through an online report or by calling 101.

You can also contact the council about any noise nuisance complaints if late-night disturbances are a regular occurrence.

Calling 999 is reserved for life-threatening emergencies (Getty)

However, calling 999 is reserved for situations where there is an immediate danger to life or a crime in progress – such as fireworks being deliberately thrown at people, vehicles or properties.

According to the UK government, you can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

The fine used to be capped at £5,000 but in 2015 the Ministry of Justice announced that magistrates could issue much higher penalties on offenders who have committed the most serious ‘level five’ offences. This includes selling, supplying, or offering to supply fireworks to persons under 18.

Fireworks should be set off on private property, unless you are a licensed professional (PA)

“Used irresponsibly, fireworks can cause damage to property and do significant harm to people and animals,” the government states on its website.

“Not only is there a danger from fireworks exploding, they can also pose a serious fire risk as well.”

According to NHS England, 85 people were admitted to hospital in England last November, rising from 60 the previous year, due to burns and injuries related to fireworks.

Over the course of 2025, total admissions hit 161, compared to 120 during the preceding 12 months.

Can I buy fireworks and where can I set them off?

Anyone over the age of 18 can buy, carry or use ‘adult’ fireworks available in shops.

However, only licensed professionals can use professional display fireworks that are bought from specialist suppliers.

Members of the public are only allowed to use fireworks – including sparklers – on private property, such as their back garden.

Only licensed professionals can use them in public places.