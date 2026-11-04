Jenny McCarthy defends her breast implants despite living in a tent due to toxic mold ‘paranoia’

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The model, actor and Masked Singer US judge Jenny McCarthy has defended having breast implants – despite being so “paranoid” about toxic mold poisoning that she is currently living in a tent.

McCarthy – who is a well-known vaccine sceptic – previously revealed that mycotoxin poisoning, also known as toxic mold, had left her with a range of symptoms including “oozing” eye growths and tooth decay.

During a new episode of her eponymous podcast, in which she interviewed her own plastic surgeon, McCarthy acknowledged that she has been criticised for advocating for non-toxic living and individualised medicine while also having foreign objects implanted in her body.

“I’m toxic-phobic, a lot of people make fun of me [for having implants],” McCarthy admitted. “Touché, you are correct, that is one thing that I, maybe, someday, when I’m an old lady, will want to be a free bird.”

She continued: “But in this time of having to be in these dresses and stuff like that? I mean, I went down dramatically, much smaller [than] where I used to be, but I am not ready for zucchini titties. I’m just not there yet.”

Jenny McCarthy in 2025 (Getty Images)

During McCarthy’s conversation with her plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow, McCarthy said that she has undergone multiple breast implant surgeries over the course of her career, including a breast reduction in 2000 and her most recent implant surgery in 2024. “Terry’s been doing my boobs for a very, very long time,” McCarthy said, with the doctor noting that he didn’t think McCarthy’s implants had anything to do with her mold poisoning diagnosis.

McCarthy’s current health woes led her to going down “a rabbit hole of doctors, surgeries, teeth being pulled, mysterious growths popping up in places you are not expecting, implants literally falling out, and eventually realising my immune system was fighting something so much bigger,” she said last month.

McCarthy said she was “going through medical fatigue” when her doctor considered mold exposure. She was tested and then received a call from her physician, who apparently warned: “Jenny, you’ve got serious mold. You’ve got the type of mold that causes seizures.”

Her doctor told her the mycotoxin poisoning diagnosis explained why her immune system had been “so under attack”.

McCarthy, who is married to Boston Blue star Donnie Wahlberg, said she has now remediated the mold in their Los Angeles home, but she was still living in the tent because she was “too paranoid”, adding: “I’m still in my mold detox, you guys. I’m still in it, like, I’m knee-deep in it….I’m in month seven of detox and I’m too paranoid to honestly live anywhere else other than a tent.”

While there has not been a direct proven link between breast implants and sickness, British medical experts called in 2019 for more research into Breast Implant Illness (BILL), a term used for patients who have breast implants and describe a variety of generalised symptoms that they feel are directly connected to silicone implants.

Symptoms can include tiredness, “brain fog”, joint aches, immune-related symptoms and sleep disturbance, the organisation explains.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the “exact relationship” between breast implants and breast implant illness is “not clearly understood”. However, reported symptoms “include fatigue, memory loss, skin rash, and trouble concentrating”, with the removal of the breast implants as a possible way to “reverse [these] symptoms”.

As noted by America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are a wide range of risks associated with breast implants, including breast pain, infection, or rupture of the implants.