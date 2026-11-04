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Judi Dench reveals truth behind rumours of Maggie Smith dressing-room feud

By Shahana Yasmin,

3 days ago
  • Dame Judi Dench has dismissed long-standing rumours of a dressing room feud with her late friend Dame Maggie Smith as "ridiculous".
  • Writing in her new memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, Dench clarified that Smith chose a smaller room during their 2002 play The Breath of Life simply to avoid climbing stairs.
  • Dench noted that while Smith preferred quiet reading backstage and she preferred a busy room, she has never cared about dressing room hierarchy or status.
  • The legendary actresses first met at London's Old Vic in 1958 and built a lifelong friendship alongside collaborations in films such as A Room with a View.
  • Reflecting on Smith's death in September 2024, Dench paid emotional tribute to her long-time friend, remembering her sharp wit, intelligence, and marvellous company.

IN FULL

Judi Dench sets the record straight on rumours of feud with late friend Maggie Smith

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