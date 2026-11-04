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Lemon and lime peel warning to shoppers over chemical risk

By Rebecca Whittaker,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUSyq_1GkaJNZ400
Lidl has claimed its 'not fit for consumption' warning was due to a mislabelling error Getty
  • A viral social media post highlighted labels on citrus fruits sold at Lidl warning that the peel was unfit for consumption due to post-harvest chemical treatments.
  • The chemicals used on the fruit include several fungicides with potential health risks, such as carcinogens and endocrine disruptors.
  • Lidl confirmed that the phrase “peel unfit for consumption” was a labelling error, assuring customers that its products fully comply with UK safety standards.
  • Campaigners from Pesticide Action Network UK explained that these post-harvest chemicals are widely used across the industry to extend storage and transport times.
  • Experts advise consumers seeking to avoid synthetic pesticides on citrus zest and peel to opt for organic produce.

IN FULL

Why lemon and lime zest could be bad for your health

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