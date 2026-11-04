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Lemon and lime peel warning to shoppers over chemical risk
By Rebecca Whittaker,3 days ago
- A viral social media post highlighted labels on citrus fruits sold at Lidl warning that the peel was unfit for consumption due to post-harvest chemical treatments.
- The chemicals used on the fruit include several fungicides with potential health risks, such as carcinogens and endocrine disruptors.
- Lidl confirmed that the phrase “peel unfit for consumption” was a labelling error, assuring customers that its products fully comply with UK safety standards.
- Campaigners from Pesticide Action Network UK explained that these post-harvest chemicals are widely used across the industry to extend storage and transport times.
- Experts advise consumers seeking to avoid synthetic pesticides on citrus zest and peel to opt for organic produce.
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