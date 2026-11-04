undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Health
The sight-threatening condition behind woman's years of mystery headaches
By Rachael Davis,3 days ago
- Dami Amoo, 28, from West Bromwich, attended an eye test at Boots Opticians after being hit in the eye with a ball, expecting to only need eye drops.
- But an optometrist discovered swelling on her optic nerve caused by papilloedema and urgently referred her to hospital, where tests revealed high pressure around her brain.
- Amoo was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a condition doctors warned could have left her permanently blind if left untreated.
- She had suffered from severe headaches for years but had previously assumed they were normal and part of everyday life.
- She is now taking part in a University of Birmingham clinical trial exploring whether the weight-loss medication Tirzepatide can help treat her condition.
IN FULL
‘I went into Boots Opticians for a routine eye test and was rushed to hospital’
2