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Health

The sight-threatening condition behind woman's years of mystery headaches

By Rachael Davis,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofWWn_1GkZu3Yj00
Dami said her diagnosis was 'all a bit shocking' PA
  • Dami Amoo, 28, from West Bromwich, attended an eye test at Boots Opticians after being hit in the eye with a ball, expecting to only need eye drops.
  • But an optometrist discovered swelling on her optic nerve caused by papilloedema and urgently referred her to hospital, where tests revealed high pressure around her brain.
  • Amoo was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a condition doctors warned could have left her permanently blind if left untreated.
  • She had suffered from severe headaches for years but had previously assumed they were normal and part of everyday life.
  • She is now taking part in a University of Birmingham clinical trial exploring whether the weight-loss medication Tirzepatide can help treat her condition.

IN FULL

‘I went into Boots Opticians for a routine eye test and was rushed to hospital’

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