Phil McDonald death: Beatles engineer behind Abbey Road album dies aged 80

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Phil McDonald, the record producer and recording engineer who worked on some of The Beatles' final records, has died at the age of 80.

His death was announced by Abbey Road Studios in a statement on its website.

The studio paid tribute to a man who shared a Grammy for his work on the albumAbbey Road.

It read: "We’re saddened to announce the passing of the wonderful Phil McDonald. Phil was a highly skilled, deeply trusted, and much-loved engineer who started working here in 1964 at the age of 18. A man who went on to become one of the few credited on the back cover of Abbey Road, he started out in our tape library and worked in the cutting rooms before making the transition to tape op, and soon, balance engineer.

“His first session with The Beatles is documented as 17 June 1965 for ‘Yesterday.’ The following years working on Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and The White Album, he would’ve been trained up by the likes of Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott before taking a central role in the recording of Abbey Road.

“Phil’s philosophy was always to get as close as possible to recording the true sound he heard in the studio.

“Transitioning to Apple Records around 1971 and through 1974, Phil worked with all four Beatles on their first solo projects, before lending his talents to some of the world’s biggest artists including Eric Clapton, Harry Nilsson, Deep Purple, Squeeze and Roy Orbison.

"Across his career, Phil contributed to some of the most influential albums of all time: All Things Must Pass, Imagine, McCartney I, The Madcap Laughs, Plastic Ono Band, Deep Purple In Rock, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, Living In The Material World, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night, Traveling Wilburys Vol.1, Mystery Girl and so many more.”

The statement continued: "We were lucky to welcome him back to the studios last year for a look around his old home, a moment we all treasured - now even more. Phil had a fantastic sense of humour, a quiet calm and a clear passion for recording and music."He is remembered by his wife Sandra, his past colleagues and friends, and so fondly by all of us here at Abbey Road.

"Thanks Phil. Rest in peace."

Born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on February 3 1946, Phil moved with his family to Earl's Court in London during the early 1960s.

He joined EMI Recording Studios at Abbey Road in 1964, when he was 18. The studios were not officially renamed Abbey Road Studios until 1976.

His first role there was in the tape library. He then spent two years in the disc-cutting department, where he mastered records.

After that he became a tape operator and later a balance engineer.

Phil's first work with The Beatles came in April 1965, when he assisted with the mono and stereo mixes of Help!. Sessions for ‘Yesterday’ followed in June that year.

Abbey Road Studios identifies 17th June 1965 as his first documented Beatles session.

He went on to work on Revolver (1966), Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) and The Beatles (1968), better known as the White Album.

In 1969, he became a balance engineer and worked on nearly every session for Abbey Road (1969), either independently or alongside Geoff Emerick.

The album earned McDonald and Emerick the 1970 Grammy Award for Best Engineered Recording, Non-Classical.

Phil McDonald (second from left) in Abbey Road Studios with the Beatles, John Lennon and Yoko Ono (Abbey Road)

After The Beatles' break-up, Phil worked on solo recordings by all four members.

Those credits included Ringo Starr's Sentimental Journey (1970), George Harrison's All Things Must Pass (1970) and Paul McCartney's McCartney (1970).

He also engineered John Lennon's John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (1970) and Imagine (1971).

Around 1971, he moved from EMI to Apple, where he worked as a senior balance engineer until 1974.

Away from The Beatles, his engineering credits included Syd Barrett's The Madcap Laughs (1970) and Deep Purple's In Rock (1970).

He also worked on Eric Clapton and Derek and the Dominos' Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (1970), George Harrison's Living in the Material World (1973) and Harry Nilsson's A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night (1973). Later credits took in the Traveling Wilburys' Vol. 1 (1988) and Roy Orbison's Mystery Girl (1989).