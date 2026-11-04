MSC Caribbean cruise cancelled after ship detained in Miami

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A cruise ship detained by the US Coast Guard in Miami has cancelled its Caribbean sailing due to “deficiencies with systems on board the vessel”.

MSC Cruises’ MSC Poesia was scheduled to sail from the Port of Miami on Sunday 1 November.

According to the US Coast Guard, Poesia was detained with guests on board after “deficiencies” were identified during a pre-departure inspection.

“The Coast Guard cannot currently comment on the specifics of an ongoing Port State Control Examination, but we have identified deficiencies with systems on board the vessel that we are addressing with MSC,” said Captain Frank Florio, commander of US Coast Guard Sector Miami.

MSC Poesia will remain detained at the Miami port until it is cleared for departure, added the Coast Guard.

The vessel’s 11-night Caribbean itinerary was cancelled on Tuesday morning following a two-day delay.

Planned port visits included stops in Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Belize.

The ship, with a passenger capacity of over 2,550, is due to depart for a 10-night round-trip Eastern Caribbean itinerary on 12 November.

MSC Cruises said in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to cancel the current sailing. We recognise how disappointing and frustrating this news is for our guests, and we sincerely apologise for the disruption to their holiday.

“Prior to departure, a regulatory matter arose that required resolution. Despite our efforts to address the matter, we were unable to resolve it in time for the sailing to proceed.”

The cruise line added that customers are being provided with assistance to get home and will receive a full refund of their cruise fare.

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded in Cambodia after residential cruise ship Villa Vie Odyssey unexpectedly suspended operations, leaving residents homeless and heartbroken.

Many passengers sold their homes to live on Villa Vie Odyssey when it embarked on a perpetual world cruise in 2024, but residents were told they had to leave the ship in Cambodia last week.

Read more: Stranded cruise ship finally leaves Cambodia after forcing hundreds of passengers off