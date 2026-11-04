Farage claims Putin acted 'rationally' when annexing Crimea in newly unearthed footage

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Newly unearthed 2022 video footage shows Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stating he understood why Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea due to its Russian-speaking population.

Farage stated he previously viewed Putin as a rational actor, but noted that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine made him question the Russian president's rationality.

Following the report, Farage told The Independent that Putin has lost all rationality, poses a great danger to the world and that Ukraine has his full support.

Oleksandr Merezhko, chair of Ukraine's foreign policy committee, condemned Farage's logic as absurd and disturbing for international law.

A Reform UK spokesperson defended Farage, emphasizing his support for Ukraine, including proposals to use frozen Russian assets to aid the country.

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Nigel Farage said he ‘understood’ why ‘rational’ Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea