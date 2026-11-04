US Marine dies in training incident in Okinawa amid heightened tensions over military presence

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A U.S. Marine died after a training incident in Japan's Okinawa, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing the U.S. Marine Corps.

"It is with heavy hearts that 3rd Marine Division announces the death of a Marine following a training incident at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, on Nov. 3, 2026," the 3rd Marine Division said in the statement quoted by the report.

The death comes a month after Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged to cooperate with Japanese authorities investigating allegations that a U.S. Marine murdered a woman in Okinawa.

Helicopters and V-22 Ospreys are seen parked on the tarmac near buildings at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture (AFP/Getty)

That case prompted protests, a U.S. military curfew and mandatory training in standards and discipline.

The top U.S. diplomat spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu by phone, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement, after the death of a local woman in a hotel renewed tensions over the U.S. military presence.

"Rubio ​expressed sincere condolences over the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa, as well as the United States’ determination to communicate and fully ​cooperate with the Government of Japan and local authorities ​as they conduct an investigation," the department said.

Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested on October 4 on suspicion of robbing and murdering Anna Yagi, 39, in a hotel in Naha, the capital, according to local police.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pledged his departement will co-operate with the murder investigation (Reuters)

Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, 20, is suspected of killing Yagi, 39, in a hotel in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture, on Saturday, and taking her wallet and backpack.

Ballard denied the allegations, police said.

Yagi died of asphyxiation after Ballard allegedly "pressed on her ‌neck," police told the Stars and Stripes newspaper.

Hotel staff found the woman unconscious in her room in the early hours of Saturday after she failed to check out.

Around 200 officers were involved in a search for the man earlier caught on CCTV entering the hotel with the victim, local media reported.

Marines take part in a drone operator training course at Camp Schwab in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, on 20 May 2026 (AFP/Getty)

Last month, soldiers stationed in Okinawa were given a month-long curfew and banned from drinking alcohol while they undergo discipline training following the incident.

"Every interaction with our neighbors either builds or undermines the trust that is essential to our ​team. When that trust is damaged, it affects the strength of our alliance and the security of this region," Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson said in a statement in October ordering the measures.

All U.S. military operations on Okinawa were paused for 48 hours while troops undergo training on standards and discipline, Watson added.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the killing "extremely brutal and heinous." She said she had strongly protested to the U.S. and demanded measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a meeting with Okinawa Governor Genta Koja in Tokyo, Takaichi said Japan and the U.S. would continue to consult on effective measures to prevent such incidents.

The incident sparked protests in Naha and Tokyo.

The case is the latest in a string of incidents stretching back years that have fuelled unease over the large U.S. troop presence on the island chain near Taiwan and China.

U.S. officials have warned it could undermine ties vital to East Asian security.

Japan hosts the largest overseas contingent of U.S. forces globally.

Most of the 18,000 Japan-based Marines are stationed in Okinawa, which the U.S. held from the end of World War Two until 1972.

That presence has repeatedly stirred resentment among residents over issues such as noise, aircraft crashes and the conduct of personnel.

The 1995 rape of a 12-year-old Okinawan girl by three U.S. servicemen sparked mass demonstrations.

Last month’s killing could complicate Takaichi's efforts to relocate some Marines from the busy Futenma air base to a more remote facility at Henoko.

Opponents want the troops moved out of the prefecture.

Okinawa, which is 100 km (60 miles) from Taiwan at the closest point, is viewed by Tokyo and Washington as key in deterring potential military aggression from China.