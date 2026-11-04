Laura Dern pays moving tribute to late mother, 'the light of my life', in anniversary post

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Laura Dern has paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Diane Ladd, to mark the first anniversary of the Oscar-nominated actor’s death.

The Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore star died at her home in California on 3 November 2025, aged 89.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday (3 November 2026), Dern, 59, shared a black-and-white portrait of Ladd as a young woman, with “November 29, 1935-November 3, 2025” printed at the bottom.

The Jurassic Park star captioned the picture: “Light of my life.”

A number of Dern’s friends and fans posted supportive messages in the comments section of her post.

Her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon said: “Thinking about you and our angel Mama D. Love and light (sic).”The Odyssey's Charlize Theron, 51, typed: “So sad to hear. Thinking of you (sic).”

Iron Man actor Leslie Bibb, 52, wrote: “[Red hert emojis] You @lauradern. She was a queen (sic).”One follower reacted: “I’m so grateful to have known your Mom. She was so warm and loving, a vivid and captivating storyteller, so tuned in to the mystical dimensions of life, an extraordinary actress and she loved you so much. (sic)”

A second fan commented: “What a remarkable woman! Truly sorry for your sadness. But she now moves on to her next journey and what a legacy she takes.”

“Beautiful,” a third wrote. “You are forever connected and loved deeply. Sending my love to both your spirits, Laura + your family.”

As well as acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, Ladd’s death certificate, which was obtained by People, listed oesophageal dysmotility as another significant contributing condition.

The document also noted that the actress had interstitial lung disease, which had been present for months before her death.

Laura Dern with her mother, fellow actor Diane Ladd, at the Oscars in 2020 (AFP/Getty)

Ladd was cremated on November 10, a week after Dern announced her death.In a statement, the Wild at Heart alum said: “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Ca.”

She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created.“We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Ladd appeared in more than 200 films and television shows during an acting career spanning over six decades and earned Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose, appearing alongside Dern in the latter two films.

(Getty)

Born in Mississippi in 1935, Ladd began acting at an early age and went on to earn her first film credit in the 1966 biker movie The Wild Angels, in which she appeared alongside her husband Bruce Dern and the late Peter Fonda.

Reflecting on the film, Ladd told People in 2019: “I remember when were filming Wild Angels, my very first film, we were practically children back then.

“It was a foggy night, and some bikers came up the mountain and threatened to tie Peter and another crew member to a generator... (but) Peter and Bruce Dern protected us and led us all to safety. His courage always shined through like that.”

After starring in Martin Scorsese's film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Ladd went on to appear in movies including Chinatown, Black Widow, Citizen Ruth, 28 Days and Joy. Her TV credits include Naked Cherry, ER, Ray Donovan and Young Sheldon.

She lived to see Dern win her first Oscar in 2020 for the film Marriage Story, accompanying her daughter to the ceremony as her date.

Dern dedicated the award to her parents, telling the crowd: “Some say never meet your heroes. I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you.”

In 1991, Dern and Ladd became the first mother-daughter pair to receive Oscar nominations for the same movie, when they starred together in Rambling Rose.