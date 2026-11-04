Slavia Prague vs Arsenal offer: 50/1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Independent

Paddy Power have a special offer for Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Slavia Prague and Arsenal, with the odds on either side scoring a goal boosted to 50/1.

The Gunners come into this game flying high both domestically and in Europe, while their Czech opponents are top of their domestic league despite sitting in a lowly 32nd in the Champions League league phase table.

The Paddy Power offer requires there to be at least one goal scored during the game to trigger a payout at 50/1, with the enhanced winnings paid in free bets.

Below, we’ve compiled a guide to the Paddy Power sign-up offer, including information on the Paddy Power promo code, details on the T&Cs and how the offer compares to other football betting offers.

What is the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal free bet offer?

The Paddy Power free bets offer is a simple deal for new customers, with users able to get enhanced odds on one or more goals being scored in the Champions League game between Slavia Prague and Arsenal on Wednesday.

Customers must use the Paddy Power bonus code YEPAAI when signing up. The promo code is entered automatically when using one of the links on this page.

The offer is only available for customers’ first deposit, which must be at least £5 and made using an eligible payment method (such as Pay By Bank, debit card, or Apple Pay).

Customers must then bet a maximum of £1 on ‘Over 0.5 Goals’ in the ‘Over/Under Goals’ market in the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal fixture.

If the bet comes in, then bettors receive a cash payout on the £1 bet at the normal odds, with the extra winnings credited as free bet builder bets to equal a payout at odds of 50/1.

Paddy Power Slavia Prague vs Arsenal bet offer: How to claim

Below is a step-by-step guide to help readers claim this Paddy Power welcome offer:

Step 1: Use one of the links in this article to enter Paddy Power and select the offer.

Step 2: Register with Paddy Powerusing the promo code YEPAAI.

Step 3: Deposit a minimum of £5 with an eligible payment method.

Step 4: Bet £1 on ‘Over 0.5 Goals’’ in the ‘Over/Under Goals’ market for the game between Slavia Prague and Arsenal before kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

Step 5: If one or more goals are scored,bettors receive a cash payout on the £1 bet at the normal odds, with the extra winnings credited as free bets to equal a payout of 50/1.

Step 6: Free bets can only be used on bet builders and expire within 14 days.

What about Paddy Power offers for existing customers?

Paddy Power are one of the best betting sites when it comes to offers for existing customers, and users can expect to find the following after signing up:

Free bets: Paddy Power offers regular free bets for existing customers spread across a number of sports. Customers simply need to opt-in to claim these offers before ticking the free bet on their bet slip to use their balance.

Bet boosts: Boosts are offered on a regular basis for Paddy Power existing customers across a number of sports. Power Prices are available for additional boosts provided on the front page of the betting site or app.

Acca/bet builder boosts: Paddy Power users can either use boosted accas/bet builders found on the front page or boost the value of their own accas/bet builders using their bet slip and power boost.

Paddy Reward’s Club: Opt in to Paddy Power’s free bets club and place 5 x £5 bets over the course of a week to qualify for a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

Eliminator: Paddy Power runs a free-to-play game where customers choose seven horses over the course of a race day to try win a grand jackpot by guessing all seven winners correctly.

Beat the drop: Paddy Power users can answer a series of questions to win a jackpot. Users can split their funds on yes or no questions. If you answer enough questions in a row correctly, you can secure a prize fund. Comes with both free-to-play and pay-to-play options.

Spin the wheel: Paddy Power customers can play for free to spin the wheel to unlock prizes using this game. Prizes include cash, free scratchcards, free spins and more.

Responsible gambling

When using any Paddy Power offer such as this, be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having

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