Kate Winslet among stars joining The Pelicot Trial stage production

Kate Winslet (Doug Peters/PA) PA Archive

Award-winning actors Kate Winslet, Brian Cox and Lennie James are among the artists taking part in the one-off stage production The Pelicot Trial.

The play, created by Swiss director and playwright Milo Rau, will feature accounts from the Gisele Pelicot trial along with police files, social commentary and psychiatric reports of the 51 men who were prosecuted.

The one-off event will be performed by 30 actors and public figures as part of the Young Vic Theatre’s final shows of its 2026/27 season.

Brian Cox is among the cast (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Archive)

Others joining the cast include Scottish actress Lindsay Duncan, 1917 star George MacKay and One Day actress Ambika Mod.

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard will also take part along with Baroness Helena Kennedy, The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, Life On Mars actor John Simm and The Other Bennet Sister star Indira Varma.

The performance will also feature countertenor Hugh Cutting, activist Ellie Wilson, photographer Misan Harriman and solicitor and founder of the Centre for Women’s Justice Harriet Wistrich.

Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping her, as well as allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious, in abuse that lasted nearly a decade.

The 73-year-old, who waived her right to anonymity as a survivor of sexual abuse, said shame should fall on her abusers, not her.

The play was developed in collaboration with journalists and local feminist organisations in France.

Lennie James is among those in the line-up (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

It received its world premiere at the Vienna Festival and has toured to cities including Avignon, New York, Lisbon, Milan and Bergen, performed by a different company in each city.

Previously announced cast members include comedian Rosie O’Donnell, Rizzle Kicks rapper Jordan Stephens, Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, and Celebrity Traitors star Julie Hesmondhalgh.

The Sixth Sense star Olivia Williams will also appear in the production along with Slow Horses’ Kadiff Kirwan, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Bridgerton’s Lorraine Ashbourne, and EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Others in the cast include Alice In Wonderland’s Leo Bill, Truly, Madly, Deeply star Juliet Stevenson and All Creatures Great And Small actor Samuel West.

The Pelicot Trial will be performed at the London County Hall on Monday November 30 and will also be livestreamed worldwide.