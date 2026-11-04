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From wearing white gloves to cutting alcohol, Rod Stewart's tour health regimen revealed
By Annabel Nugent,3 days ago
- Rod Stewart has revealed the strict health and exercise regimen keeping him fit ahead of his farewell tour in 2027, titled The Final Encore.
- The 81-year-old rocker recovered from a coronary stent procedure in August following a near-fainting episode on stage caused by bronchitis at high altitude.
- His wellness routine includes wearing white gloves in public to avoid catching colds, limiting alcohol, and completing an hour-long pre-show workout.
- Stewart maintains his lung capacity through underwater swimming on the advice of Frank Sinatra, alongside cycling and monitoring his PSA levels following previous prostate cancer.
- While Stewart confirmed his upcoming global tour will be his last time on the road, he clarified that he has no plans to retire from music altogether.
IN FULL
Rod Stewart reveals strict health regimen ahead of farewell tour after cancelling shows
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