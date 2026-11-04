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Soccer

Scott Parker returns to West Ham as head coach to lead promotion charge

By Alex Pattle,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aeMr_1GkYyw0c00
Scott Parker played for West Ham for four years PA
  • Scott Parker has been appointed as West Ham head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.
  • The former midfielder, who played for West Ham between 2007 and 2011, returns to the club with them sitting eighth in the Championship.
  • Parker is tasked with securing promotion back to the Premier League, having previously achieved promotion with Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley.
  • He expressed pride at returning to the club and stated he is confident in achieving the shared ambition of returning to the top flight.
  • Parker's first match in charge will be away to Cardiff City on Wednesday night following a 3-1 home loss to West Brom.

IN FULL

Scott Parker named West Ham coach as former Hammer bids to secure promotion to Premier League

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