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Soccer
Scott Parker returns to West Ham as head coach to lead promotion charge
By Alex Pattle,3 days ago
- Scott Parker has been appointed as West Ham head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.
- The former midfielder, who played for West Ham between 2007 and 2011, returns to the club with them sitting eighth in the Championship.
- Parker is tasked with securing promotion back to the Premier League, having previously achieved promotion with Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley.
- He expressed pride at returning to the club and stated he is confident in achieving the shared ambition of returning to the top flight.
- Parker's first match in charge will be away to Cardiff City on Wednesday night following a 3-1 home loss to West Brom.
IN FULL
Scott Parker named West Ham coach as former Hammer bids to secure promotion to Premier League