Schoolchildren who fled Ukraine 'pushed into' taking GCSE Russian

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The UK government has apologised to Ukrainian refugee children who were forced to take Russian GCSEs after fleeing to Britain following Russia's 2022 invasion.

Education minister Georgia Gould expressed regret that students were pushed into studying Russian, as funding was announced for a dedicated Ukrainian qualification.

The new Ukrainian GCSE is being developed by exam board AQA and is expected to be available for teaching in schools from September 2028.

The course comes as part of the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership following extensive lobbying from Kyiv's education ministry and the UK Ukrainian community.

Education secretary Lucy Powell said the qualification will allow pupils to maintain connections to their heritage and celebrate Ukrainian history and culture.

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Minister apologises to Ukrainian children forced to take Russian GCSE