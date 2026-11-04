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Soccer

Arsenal green light William Saliba return ahead of Champions League clash

By Luke Baker,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLoAs_1GkYyuFA00
Arsenal's William Saliba sustained a long-term injury at the World Cup PA
  • Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal defender William Saliba is fit to return after recovering from a back injury.
  • The 25-year-old has not featured for the Gunners this season after sustaining the issue during the World Cup this summer.
  • Saliba returned to first-team training on Tuesday and completed 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.
  • Arteta stated Saliba is ready to play 90 minutes and does not necessarily need his workload managed on the pitch.
  • The manager highlighted that summer signing Ezri Konsa could shift to full-back to accommodate Saliba, offering greater defensive versatility.

IN FULL

Mikel Arteta confirms huge William Saliba injury boost for Arsenal

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