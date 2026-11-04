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Kim Kardashian says viewers 'hating' on legal drama All's Fair made it a success
By Laura Harding,2 days ago
- Kim Kardashian admitted she feared her career was over following intense critical backlash over her performance in the legal drama All's Fair.
- Kardashian noted that the harsh criticism ultimately drove up viewing figures, turning the Ryan Murphy series into a hit on Disney+ despite a six per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Support from co-star Sarah Paulson helped restore Kardashian's confidence, encouraging her to double down on her role for the upcoming series.
- The second series includes a self-deprecating joke written by Murphy regarding Kardashian failing the California bar exam in real life.
- The second series of All's Fair is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March.
IN FULL
Kim Kardashian feared career was over after savage All's Fair reviews
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