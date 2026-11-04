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TV

Kim Kardashian says viewers 'hating' on legal drama All's Fair made it a success

By Laura Harding,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fLMZ_1GkY0rOO00
Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant in All’s Fair PA
  • Kim Kardashian admitted she feared her career was over following intense critical backlash over her performance in the legal drama All's Fair.
  • Kardashian noted that the harsh criticism ultimately drove up viewing figures, turning the Ryan Murphy series into a hit on Disney+ despite a six per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • Support from co-star Sarah Paulson helped restore Kardashian's confidence, encouraging her to double down on her role for the upcoming series.
  • The second series includes a self-deprecating joke written by Murphy regarding Kardashian failing the California bar exam in real life.
  • The second series of All's Fair is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on 4 March.

IN FULL

Kim Kardashian feared career was over after savage All's Fair reviews

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