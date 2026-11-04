'Very important' Learjet piece found miles from impact site in Florida – what we know

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All nine people aboard a Learjet 60 were killed when the plane crashed in Cresthaven, Florida, while en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators found the aircraft's left elevator, a key tail control component, in three pieces up to 3.8 miles away from the main crash site.

Audio recordings revealed the co-pilot issued a mayday call and reported a descent rate of 20,000 feet per minute after encountering turbulence and ice accumulation.

The crash victims include the pilot, co-pilot, Retention founder Adam Robinson, his wife, their two young children, their nanny, and two family friends.

Officials stated that the cause of the crash remains under investigation as experts analyze whether the tail component detached before or during the rapid dive.

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Crucial part of Florida Learjet found miles from crash site