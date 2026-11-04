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'Very important' Learjet piece found miles from impact site in Florida – what we know
By Owen Scott,2 days ago
- All nine people aboard a Learjet 60 were killed when the plane crashed in Cresthaven, Florida, while en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.
- National Transportation Safety Board investigators found the aircraft's left elevator, a key tail control component, in three pieces up to 3.8 miles away from the main crash site.
- Audio recordings revealed the co-pilot issued a mayday call and reported a descent rate of 20,000 feet per minute after encountering turbulence and ice accumulation.
- The crash victims include the pilot, co-pilot, Retention founder Adam Robinson, his wife, their two young children, their nanny, and two family friends.
- Officials stated that the cause of the crash remains under investigation as experts analyze whether the tail component detached before or during the rapid dive.
IN FULL