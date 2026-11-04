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Shopping
When is Black Friday 2026? Here’s everything you need to know
By Neve DawsonVicky Shaw,2 days ago
- Black Friday 2026 is just around the corner, offering shoppers the chance to secure discounted items ahead of the Christmas period.
- This year, the annual shopping event will take place on 27 November, while Cyber Monday is set to follow on 30 November.
- Experts have listed key dos and don’ts to help shoppers navigate their spending sprees, including looking for additional discounts by going through cashback websites and checking for extra voucher codes.
- Black Friday customers are also advised to read return policies, as well as to make a wish list and budget.
- Greg Zakowicz, an expert at e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend, says: “A good retailer should have a clear and fair return policy, especially during sales events. If it’s difficult to find or overly restrictive, think twice before purchasing.”
IN FULL
Common Black Friday shopping mistakes – and how to avoid them