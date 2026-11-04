When is Black Friday 2026? Here’s everything you need to know

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Black Friday 2026 is just around the corner, offering shoppers the chance to secure discounted items ahead of the Christmas period.

This year, the annual shopping event will take place on 27 November , while Cyber Monday is set to follow on 30 November .

, while Cyber Monday is set to follow on . Experts have listed key dos and don’ts to help shoppers navigate their spending sprees, including looking for additional discounts by going through cashback websites and checking for extra voucher codes.

Black Friday customers are also advised to read return policies, as well as to make a wish list and budget.

Greg Zakowicz, an expert at e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend, says: “A good retailer should have a clear and fair return policy, especially during sales events. If it’s difficult to find or overly restrictive, think twice before purchasing.”

IN FULL

Common Black Friday shopping mistakes – and how to avoid them