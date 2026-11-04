Why Cinemark and Regal are refusing to show Brad Pitt’s new movie

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Cinema chains Cinemark and Regal have refused to screen Brad Pitt’s new film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, following a dispute with Netflix over its short theatrical window.

Directed by David Fincher from a script by Quentin Tarantino, the film is scheduled for release in theatres on 25 November before arriving on Netflix on 23 December.

Cinemark chief executive Sean Gamble stated that the streamer’s proposed release model is not constructive for the broader theatrical ecosystem.

Fans have criticized the newly released trailer for the 1977-set movie, complaining about its dark and murky visual quality.

Quentin Tarantino will also publish an accompanying novelisation titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth alongside the new film.

IN FULL

Brad Pitt’s next film won’t be shown in certain movie theaters — here’s why