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Health

New NHS blood test trial to detect cancer in its earliest stages

By Storm NewtonElla PickoverJane Kirby,

2 days ago
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Four cutting-edge blood test trials are designed to detect cancer at early stages PA Wire
  • More than 20,000 NHS patients across 200 GP surgeries in England are taking part in a trial of four cutting-edge blood tests designed to detect cancer at early stages.
  • The STRIDE-RCT trial offers tests to patients aged 45 and over presenting with vague abdominal symptoms, helping GPs decide who needs urgent further investigation.
  • Four diagnostic tests—Enlighten, PinPoint, Signatera, and Halo—are being evaluated for their ability to analyse circulating biomarkers and tumour DNA in the blood.
  • Health leaders hope the innovative trial will streamline NHS capacity, avoid unnecessary invasive hospital referrals, and improve patient survival rates.
  • It will take between 18 and 24 months to evaluate the findings and determine whether the blood tests are suitable for a wider national rollout.

IN FULL

Thousands of NHS patients to get new blood tests designed to detect earliest signs of cancer

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