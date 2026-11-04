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Health
New NHS blood test trial to detect cancer in its earliest stages
By Storm NewtonElla PickoverJane Kirby,2 days ago
- More than 20,000 NHS patients across 200 GP surgeries in England are taking part in a trial of four cutting-edge blood tests designed to detect cancer at early stages.
- The STRIDE-RCT trial offers tests to patients aged 45 and over presenting with vague abdominal symptoms, helping GPs decide who needs urgent further investigation.
- Four diagnostic tests—Enlighten, PinPoint, Signatera, and Halo—are being evaluated for their ability to analyse circulating biomarkers and tumour DNA in the blood.
- Health leaders hope the innovative trial will streamline NHS capacity, avoid unnecessary invasive hospital referrals, and improve patient survival rates.
- It will take between 18 and 24 months to evaluate the findings and determine whether the blood tests are suitable for a wider national rollout.
IN FULL
Thousands of NHS patients to get new blood tests designed to detect earliest signs of cancer
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