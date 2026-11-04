Why Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show was suddenly taken off air today

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Lorraine Kelly’s ITV chat show was pulled from its regular 9.30am slot on Wednesday 4 November due to a studio power outage.

The Scottish presenter broke the news to fans in an Instagram video, explaining that plans for the episode had to be aborted.

Planned guests, including Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri, will be rescheduled, with Kelly confirming she expects to return to screens tomorrow.

Other ITV morning shows experienced minor disruption, with Good Morning Britain airing unaffected and This Morning expected to air slightly later.

The cancellation follows recent structural changes to the programme, which saw its runtime halved to 30 minutes last year due to budget cuts.

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Lorraine Kelly says morning show pulled from air at last minute