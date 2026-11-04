Cher comes back with surprising response to Michael Douglas diss

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Cher has issued a blunt statement on Michael Douglas’s viral claim that she shouldn’t have won her Oscar in 1988.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show last Friday (30 October) alongside his Fatal Attraction co-star Glenn Close, Douglas discussed his shock at Close missing out on an Oscar for the famous 1987 movie.

“That was [Close’s] fourth [nomination],” Douglas said. “Cher won that year.”

“Was that for Moonstruck?” Norton asked. “Oh wow…”

“I know,” Douglas replied. “That’s what we all said.”

Douglas continued: “I mean, Glenn gave one of the greatest performances of all time, and… you know.”

“But Cher put some grey in her hair, so there you go,” Norton cracked.

Cher and Michael Douglas (Getty Images)

Cher won her Best Actress Oscar for the critically acclaimed romantic drama, in which she plays a lonely widow who falls in love with a younger man played by Nicolas Cage. The other actors nominated in that same category were Holly Hunter for Broadcast News, Meryl Streep for Ironweed and Sally Kirkland for Anna, while Douglas himself won the Best Actor Oscar that year for Wall Street.

Now, a representative for Cher has released a blunt and funny response to Douglas’s diss.

“Cher adores Michael Douglas,” Cher’s representative told Entertainment Weekly.

Douglas’s Cher remarks drew divisive responses from viewers watching at home.

“Michael Douglas is dead wrong for that,” one person wrote. “Cher for Moonstruck is one of the best Oscar wins of all time.”

“Actually, Michael Douglas, Cher deserved that award and I will not tolerate ANY Moonstruck slander,” wrote another person.

Others, however, expressed their support for Douglas’s stance. “I can't believe Michael Douglas said this...but it's true!” wrote one film fan.

Another added: “And Michael Douglas told not one lie! Love Cher down but she should not have won that Oscar over Glenn Close.”

Michael Douglas promotes his new memoir this month (Getty)

Cher’s Oscar win for Moonstruck marked the singer’s second and to date final Oscar nomination, with the singer and actor previously having been nominated in 1984 for her supporting role in the Meryl Streep drama Silkwood.

Douglas has been on the promotional trail of his new memoir One Helluva Ride, where he wrote about his marriage to Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as his flings with his Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner and his Basic Instinct co-star Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Last week he discussed his friendship with the unofficially retired film legend Jack Nicholson, sharing that the actor is “[doing] fine” but “has disappeared”.

Cher, who is best known for musical hits including “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time”, admitted in 2023 that she’s “never liked [her] voice that much”.

She explained: “If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice. It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in-between.”

The singer, entertainer and actor released the first part of her memoir in 2024, with its second half – which will cover the launch of her movie career – currently delayed until April 2027.