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King Charles shocked by huge haul of rubbish found by litter pickers
By Tony Jones,2 days ago
- King Charles and Queen Camilla joined a beach clean-up at Fort James Beach in Antigua as their nine-day tour of the Caribbean drew to a close.
- The King expressed shock after learning that environmental volunteers had collected 71 bags of rubbish from the beach in just two hours.
- During the visit, Charles discovered a personal connection upon meeting Chantal Miller, who is best friends with his goddaughter Fiona Compton.
- The tour concluded with a banquet for Commonwealth leaders, including Andy Burnham, where the King praised the organisation and joked about his role.
- The King and Queen are flying back to the UK on the ministerial jet Voyager after being waved off by Antigua's governor-general Sir Rodney Williams.
IN FULL
King Charles reunites with Queen Camilla to go litter picking in Antigua