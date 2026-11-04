King Charles shocked by huge haul of rubbish found by litter pickers

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King Charles and Queen Camilla joined a beach clean-up at Fort James Beach in Antigua as their nine-day tour of the Caribbean drew to a close.

The King expressed shock after learning that environmental volunteers had collected 71 bags of rubbish from the beach in just two hours.

During the visit, Charles discovered a personal connection upon meeting Chantal Miller, who is best friends with his goddaughter Fiona Compton.

The tour concluded with a banquet for Commonwealth leaders, including Andy Burnham, where the King praised the organisation and joked about his role.

The King and Queen are flying back to the UK on the ministerial jet Voyager after being waved off by Antigua's governor-general Sir Rodney Williams.

IN FULL

King Charles reunites with Queen Camilla to go litter picking in Antigua