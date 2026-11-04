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Esteban Ocon dropped by Haas as F2 driver brought in as replacement
By Sam Brookes,2 days ago
- Esteban Ocon will no longer race for Haas in the 2026 Formula 1 season after being dropped by the team midway through the Mexican Grand Prix.
- Formula 2 leader Rafael Camara will replace Ocon alongside Ollie Bearman, starting at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
- Ocon admitted to a disagreement with Haas bosses prior to his departure, though he denied reports of any physical altercation or violence.
- Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu refused to reveal specific details behind the decision, insisting the situation remains an internal matter.
- The driver change follows Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest champion in Formula 1 history after securing the 2026 title in Mexico.
IN FULL
Esteban Ocon permanently axed by Haas after dispute with team bosses
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