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Esteban Ocon dropped by Haas as F2 driver brought in as replacement

By Sam Brookes,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYDLV_1GkWRL6600
There were rumours of a physical altercation which Ocon has since denied Reuters
  • Esteban Ocon will no longer race for Haas in the 2026 Formula 1 season after being dropped by the team midway through the Mexican Grand Prix.
  • Formula 2 leader Rafael Camara will replace Ocon alongside Ollie Bearman, starting at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
  • Ocon admitted to a disagreement with Haas bosses prior to his departure, though he denied reports of any physical altercation or violence.
  • Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu refused to reveal specific details behind the decision, insisting the situation remains an internal matter.
  • The driver change follows Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest champion in Formula 1 history after securing the 2026 title in Mexico.

IN FULL

Esteban Ocon permanently axed by Haas after dispute with team bosses

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