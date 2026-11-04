Who is Jon Ossoff? New 2028 frontrunner wins big in Georgia

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Democratic senator Jon Ossoff secured reelection in Georgia with 58.9 percent of the vote, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins.

Following his victory, Ossoff emerged as the frontrunner for the 2028 presidential election on Polymarket, leading Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vice President JD Vance.

In his victory speech, Ossoff sharply criticized Donald Trump, describing him as a failed lame-duck president.

Democrats reclaimed full control of both chambers of Congress during a decisive midterm election night.

Progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made history by winning his race in Michigan to become the first Muslim senator in U.S. history.

IN FULL

‘New Barack Obama’ becomes new clear frontrunner for 2028 presidential race