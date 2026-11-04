California's 5% billionaire tax: Here's what we know

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Californians are voting on Proposition 40, a ballot measure proposing a one-time 5 per cent tax on residents with a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

If approved, California would become the first US state to tax billionaires' net worth, using the revenue to offset federal cuts to healthcare funding.

The proposal has divided Democrats, with Senator Bernie Sanders backing the tax while Governor Gavin Newsom warns it could spark an exodus of wealthy taxpayers.

Opponents, heavily backed by tech moguls and venture capitalists, have raised roughly ten times more money than the campaign supporting the measure.

Recent polling suggests opposition to the measure has grown to 52 per cent, while rival ballot proposals could block the tax even if a majority votes for it.

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Could California actually become the first state in America to tax billionaires?