Kazakhstan releases second tiger into the wild as ambitious conservation project gathers pace

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Kazakhstan has released a second Amur tiger into the wild, taking another step towards restoring a population of big cats that disappeared from the country more than seven decades ago.

The male Siberian tiger named Amur was released on 31 October in the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve in south-eastern Kazakhstan. He joins Umit, a female tiger released into the same reserve on 31 July.

The releases are part of a long-term programme to reintroduce tigers to their historical habitat in Central Asia, where the Caspian or Turan tiger once roamed.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Amur underwent veterinary examinations and behavioural assessments before being allowed into the wild.

Specialists evaluated his health, hunting abilities, capacity to find food independently and response to human presence.

Male tiger, named Amur, freed in the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve in southeastern Kazakhstan on 31 October 2026 (Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology)

He was also fitted with a satellite collar to enable conservationists to monitor his movements and adaptation to the new environment.

“Every tiger release carries significant responsibility. We must be certain that the animal is ready to live independently in the wild. That is why the decision is made only after a thorough assessment of its health, behaviour and hunting skills,” said Daniyar Turgambayev, chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee, reported Kazakhstan’s Astana Times.

Umit, meanwhile, is reported to be adapting successfully and hunting independently, with her movements also being tracked through a satellite collar.

Two cubs were brought to Kazakhstan alongside the adults after being captured in the wild from Russia’s Khabarovsk. They remain under specialist supervision. Their release will depend on their age, health and ability to survive independently. They could be released in 2027.

The programme aims to introduce around 10 tigers into the wild by 2033, although researchers are still assessing how many animals the ecosystem can sustain.

Two Amur tigers sit next to a carved pumpkin taken from Tivoli amusement park’s Halloween display and given to the tigers to play with in Copenhagen Zoo (Reuters)

The project is designed to establish a self-sustaining population rather than simply relocate individual animals. Its success will depend on whether the tigers can establish territories, find sufficient prey and reproduce without human intervention.

The Amur tiger was selected because genetic research has established that it is closely related to the extinct Caspian tiger, also known as the Turan tiger, which once inhabited Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, northern Iran and parts of the Caucasus.

The Caspian tiger disappeared from Kazakhstan in the mid-20th century, with its last confirmed sighting recorded in 1948. Hunting, poaching, destruction of riverine forests and declining numbers of wild prey contributed to its disappearance.

The reintroduction programme has been more than a decade in the making. Kazakhstan backed the initiative in 2010, while the Ile-Balkhash reserve was established in 2018 to prepare the landscape for the predators' return.

Conservationists have been restoring tugai forests, which grow along rivers, and rebuilding populations of animals that tigers hunt. These include Bukhara deer and kulans, or Asiatic wild asses. In September, 30 kulans were relocated from Altyn-Emel National Park to the reserve.

The programme is being implemented in cooperation with Russia, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the United Nations Development Programme and other conservation partners.

However, the return of the predators has also raised concerns among communities living near the reserve.

In a report published on 3 November, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) quoted local fishing business owner Valery Bilyachenko as saying that residents were worried about the potential threat to their livestock.

"The main livelihood in the local villages is livestock farming," he said. "There are pastures and cattle, and naturally, local people are worried that the tigers will kill their animals."

Some villages are located only tens of kilometres from the release site, RFE/RL reported.

Authorities have established dedicated anti-conflict teams to monitor the animals and intervene if they approach populated areas. According to the broadcaster, residents are also expected to receive automated alerts when a tiger comes within five kilometres of a village or farm.

The ministry has previously outlined a three-zone safety system around Umit's habitat, including measures to warn residents, drive approaching animals away from settlements and, if necessary, sedate and relocate them, reported theTimes of Central Asia.