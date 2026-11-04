This Morning and Lorraine hit by major disruption as ITV shows taken off-air

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ITV’s This Morning and Lorraine Kelly’s chat show Lorraine have been pulled from their regular slots today (Wednesday 4 November) following a power outage at the studio.

Lorraine typically airs on weekdays at 9.30 on ITV and ITV X, with Kelly, 66, serving as host.

Early this morning, the Scottish presenter shared a video on Instagram informing fans that plans for today’s episode had been aborted.

“Hello there,” she says. “I'm on my way to work, but there's been a little bit of a hoo-ha. There's a power outage at the studio so my show won’t be on today.”

Lorraine Kelly (ITV)

She added that viewers were still able to watch Good Morning Britain, which airs on ITV earlier in the morning, and that technicians were going to fix the issue by around 11am.

However, This Morning was subsequently cancelled, with a clip show airing instead. ITV subsequently confirmed that Loose Women was also called off for the day, with Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals taking its place at 12.30pm. Normal programming is expected to resume at 2pm following ITV Lunchtime News at 1pm.

“It’s a bit of a shame,” Kelly added. “I was really looking forward to talking to Sharleen Spiteri from [the rock band] Texas, but we shall reschedule, and it'll all be fine. I will see you tomorrow.”

In a comment accompanying the video, Kelly wrote: “These things happen. Can’t be helped. See you tomorrow.”

Power outages have been a prominent point of discussion in the news lately, amid concerns that the UK could be facing an increase in blackouts due to gas supplies affecting power stations.

Lorraine has been a fixture of ITV’s morning schedule since the programme debuted in 2010.

Last year, the length of Kelly’s chat show was cut in half – from an hour down to 30 minutes – as a result of budget cuts, and reduced to airing just 30 weeks out of the year, with Kelly initially describing the change as “heartbreaking”.

She subsequently said that she was “absolutely not” angry about the changes, telling Radio Times: “I’m not bothered about my fat face being on the telly. My fat face has been on the telly for 42 years, and I think we’re fine.”

Acknowledging that the cutbacks were “a bit of a shock at first”, the presenter said the situation had “actually worked out really well” and has opened up more free time to pursue other things.

Lorraine returns on ITV tomorrow at 9.30am.